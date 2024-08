Al-Mandlawi announces the formation of a parliamentary committee to follow up on the implementation of the provisions of the Yazidi Law

Al-Mandlawi announces the formation of a parliamentary committee to follow up on the implementation of the provisions of the Yazidi Law

2024-08-03 14:00:02 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

Al-Mandlawi announces the formation of a parliamentary committee to follow up on the implementation of the provisions of the Yazidi Law