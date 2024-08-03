2024-08-03 14:20:22 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Professor Keith Sharp, President of Kurdistan University, described President Nechirvan Barzani as "a symbol of diplomacy and coexistence" both regionally and globally.

This statement came during a speech at the 10th-anniversary commemoration of the Yazidi genocide held in Erbil, attended by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, numerous government officials, political and social figures from across the Region and Iraq, and representatives from diplomatic missions.

Professor Sharp noted that "the Yazidis have endured much suffering throughout history, and today marks the 10th anniversary of the genocide they faced."

He emphasized that "this horrific crime was perpetrated by ISIS against a very peaceful community simply due to their differing beliefs. Thousands of Yazidi men and children were brutally killed, and their women were taken as captives. Just thinking about this is extremely painful."

He continued, "We are optimistic about the future of the Yazidis, which is encouraging. At Kurdistan University in Erbil, we must ensure that the experiences of the Yazidis are remembered by future generations. We need to uphold principles of equality and brotherhood, and we must have a scholarly understanding of historical facts, highlighting past challenges to prevent their recurrence."

The university president also announced the allocation of 10 new scholarships for Yazidi students to study any field they choose at Kurdistan University in Erbil.

He concluded by expressing gratitude to President Nechirvan Barzani for his continuous efforts in diplomacy and fostering coexistence, stating, "We thank President Nechirvan Barzani, who has always been a beacon of hope for diplomacy and coexistence in the region and worldwide, for his efforts in all fields."