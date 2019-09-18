Syrian Arab Republic: UNHCR Regional Cash Assistance Update Syria & Iraq Situations, January to June 2019

2019/09/18 | 10:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey
Key highlights from this report:
2M people assessed for cash assistance in 2019, across the region.
571,236 individuals reached so far in 2019.
USD 97 million distributed so far in 2019.
76 per cent of Syrian families surveyed in Jordan have a level of expenditure per capita below the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB).
Regional Indicators
Protection: The vulnerability of Syrian and Iraqi refugees and IDPs as a result of prolonged displacement has worsened over time. Protection risks are exacerbated by socio-economic vulnerability, notably in relation to child marriage, child labour, sexual exploitation and domestic violence. In the first half of 2019, UNHCR continued to monitor and document these correlations, for example through the updated Vulnerability Assessment Framework (VAF) in Jordan.
To mitigate these protection risks, UNHCR provides financial assistance in conjunction with protection support and services. Across the assistance cycle, from initial assessment through outreach and monitoring, UNHCR leverages its ability to immediately refer cases in need to specialized protection services provided by UNHCR and/or a designated partner, including government partners. The ability to better provide protection and solutions to refugees is a direct and critical result of UNHCR’s ability to provide financial assistance to refugees.
