Barzani and Maj. Gen. Vowell highlight ongoing ISIS threat and need for Coalition support

Shafaq News/ During KRI President Nechirvan Barzani's farewell reception for Maj. Gen. Joel Vowell, Commander-in-Chief of the International Coalition Forces, both leaders confirmed that ISIS remains a “real danger,” as stated by the Presidency of the Region.

On this occasion, Nechirvan Barzani praised “the International Coalition's support for Iraq and the KRI in defeating ISIS.”

In turn, Maj. Gen. Vowell expressed his “satisfaction with his work in Iraq and Syria, thanking “the Kurdistan Region for its cooperation,” and emphasizing “the need for ongoing support from the International Coalition for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.”

During the meeting with the Chief of Staff of the Kurdistan Peshmerga Forces and other officials, both sides agreed that “ISIS remains a real danger and a significant threat to the region's security and stability.”

In addition, the meeting covered ISIS movements, the current situation in Iraq and Syria, and regional developments.

The International Coalition Forces, led by the US, have been involved in combating ISIS by providing military support and collaborating with local forces in Iraq and Syria. Despite significant progress, recent statements emphasize the ongoing threat of ISIS, with the Coalition committed to continued support for regional stability and security.