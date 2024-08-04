Iraq Implements Measures to Boost Local Flour Production

2024-08-04 04:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. In support of the national project for producing commercial zero flour, the Iraqi government has approved the local sale of wheat to licensed public and private mills at prices equivalent to the import price of similar wheat delivered to Umm Qasr Port. This move aims to enhance local flour production and reduce […]

