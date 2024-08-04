USD/IQD exchange rates record upward trend in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-08-04 12:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The US dollar saw a modest increase in value early Sunday, both in Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges registered an exchange rate of 149,750 IQD per $100.

In Baghdad, local exchange shops recorded a selling price of 150,750 IQD per $100, with a buying price of 148,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 149,800 IQD and the buying price stood at 149,700 IQD per $100.