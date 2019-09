Saudi Arabia announces oil production rates return to normal levels

2019/09/18 | 13:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Saudi Prince Abdulaziz binSalman said that the country's oil production returned to normal rates beforethe terrorist attack against Saudi oil fields.In a press conference,he added that the damage has been contained, adding that 50 percent of the lostproduction has been restored.The kingdom wasproducing 9.6 million barrels of oil per day, or about 10 percent of theworld's daily production, before drone attacks cut production in half. Itexpects to ramp production up to 11 million bpd by the end of the month.Brent crude oil, theinternational benchmark was lower by 6.39 percent, or $4.41, to $64.61. WestTexas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, was down $3.61, or 5.72percent, at $59.30 a barrel.The U.S. hasblamed Iran for the attacks, but the Saudis weren't yet ready to point thefinger at its neighbor.