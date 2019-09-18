عربي | كوردى


Saudi Arabia announces oil production rates return to normal levels

2019/09/18 | 13:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin

Salman said that the country's oil production returned to normal rates before

the terrorist attack against Saudi oil fields.

In a press conference,

he added that the damage has been contained, adding that 50 percent of the lost

production has been restored.

The kingdom was

producing 9.6 million barrels of oil per day, or about 10 percent of the

world's daily production, before drone attacks cut production in half. It

expects to ramp production up to 11 million bpd by the end of the month.Brent crude oil, the

international benchmark was lower by 6.39 percent, or $4.41, to $64.61. West

Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, was down $3.61, or 5.72

percent, at $59.30 a barrel.

The U.S. has

blamed Iran for the attacks, but the Saudis weren't yet ready to point the

finger at its neighbor.

