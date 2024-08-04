Sulaimani University hosts historical session on Yazidi genocide

2024-08-04 15:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Sulaimani University organized a historical scientific session on Sunday to address the genocide suffered by the Yazidis at the hands of ISIS in August 2014.

Dr. Zana Mahmoud, Chairman of the Preparatory Committee for the session, told Shafaq News Agency that highlighting historical events affecting the Kurdish people is one of the university's primary responsibilities. He emphasized that the Yazidi genocide represents a significant chapter documenting a painful period in the history of the Kurdish people and reflects their ongoing suffering despite the changes the region has undergone over the past two decades.

Mahmoud noted that the session was attended by representatives from the President of Iraq and the First Lady, Al-Sulaymaniyah Governor, representatives from Kurdish parties, religious groups, as well as historical, cultural, and intellectual figures.

The session included presentations on the humanitarian disaster faced by the Yazidis, testimonies from those affected, and discussions on the conditions of the Yazidis during the genocide and the subsequent situation.

August 3rd marks the anniversary of the massacre perpetrated by ISIS against the Yazidis in Sinjar in 2014, which resulted in the deaths of thousands and the abduction of many others, predominantly women and children.

In June 2016, the United Nations released a report confirming that ISIS had committed genocide against the Yazidis, along with other crimes against humanity, including sexual slavery.