Kirkuk's 1,000 factories export to 20 countries, bolstering Iraq's economy

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Federation of Industries in Kirkuk revealed that the governorate, north of Baghdad, hosts around 1,000 factories and 500 companies producing food and various materials, which are exported to 20 countries and popular in global markets, including the US, UK, Europe, and Arab countries.

Suleiman Ibrahim Al-Hamzli, head of the Kirkuk Federation, told Shafaq News that "national industries are crucial for supporting Iraqi products, creating jobs, and reducing foreign currency outflows."

Muhammad Abdul Wahab Al-Karwanji, Vice President of the Advisory Board of the Federation, affirmed to Shafaq News Agency that “focusing on national industries boosts Iraq’s industrial productivity and supports the private sector as a key partner in development.”

Al-Karwanji further noted that “the Al-Karwanji Company’s factory in Altun Kupri, Kirkuk, offers around 750 jobs with three daily shifts, Social Security registration, and electronic salary payments.”

"Kirkuk hosts around 500 registered industrial factories and workshops, including the Al-Karwanji Group, which exports products globally, boosting the private sector, advancing national industry, promoting self-sufficiency, and reducing foreign spending," he added.

In turn, Marwan Ibrahim, head of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate branch in Kirkuk, emphasized “the crucial role of Iraqi industries in supporting national products,” and highlighted “the media's key role in promoting these industries.”

"Iraqi industries play a key role in revitalizing government factories damaged by terrorism. Kirkuk, Iraq's third-largest industrial city, underscores the importance of supporting the private sector and local industries," he pointed out.