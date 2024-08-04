Iraq's Prime Minister directs increase in crude oil production to boost associated gas output

2024-08-04 20:20:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directedan increase in crude oil production and associated gas output.

According to a statement by his media office, Al-Sudani chaired theregular meeting attended by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil,along with several advisors and officials from the Ministry of Oil and itsaffiliated companies.

"The Prime Minister received a briefing on recently inauguratedprojects, which mark a significant advancement in enhancing Iraq's oil industrycapabilities." The statement added that the meeting included discussionson progress in export, distribution, and transportation projects, as well asupdates on refining and integrated energy projects.

Al-Sudani directed an expansion of crude oil production to increase theoutput of associated gas, "either through national efforts or bycompleting production rates agreed upon with companies from licensing rounds."He also instructed an increase in production capacity at northern refineries tomeet the energy needs of the electric power sector and the requirements ofthese refineries.

The meeting also reviewed current gas investment projects, noting thatthe "utilization rate of associated gas has reached 69% of the gasproduced across all Iraqi fields, representing a strategic achievement in ashort period, with a 13% increase."