Iraq plans to construct Baghdad's monorail project in 2020

2019/09/18 | 16:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Strategic Planning atBaghdad Provincial Council on Tuesday announced the Ministry of Planning'sapproval to include Baghdad's monorail project in the 2020 projects plan.For his part, Nizar Sultan, headof the Planning Committee, said that the committee ended the project's draftand informed the planning ministry with all details and companies' bids tocarry out the monorail project.He added that a meeting isscheduled to be held between the planning ministry, the strategic planning committeeand Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, in addition to a consortium ofKorean and French companies, who are bidding to implement the project, tofinalize it.In 2018, a consortium ofFrench transport giant Alstom and South Korea's Hyundai bid for carrying outthe project with a soft loan from a consortium of five foreign banks led byGermany's Deutsche Bank. The loan came with a tenor of 19 years, moratorium forthe first five years and interest rate of 2.5 percent.InDecember 2017, Alstom said in a press statement that it signed an MoU with theIraqi government for the implementation of monorail projects in Baghdad andBasra.