Leader Barzani discusses with Dutch consul in Erbil political situation in Iraq and the region

2024-08-05 00:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Sunday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with Jaco Beerends, the ConsulGeneral of the Netherlands in Iraqi Kurdistan, as his diplomatic mission toErbil concluded.

During themeeting, Barzani thanked Beerends for his efforts and wished him success in hisnew role, expressing a desire to strengthen “the ties and friendship betweenthe people of Kurdistan and the Netherlands.”

Thestatement by Barzani’s headquarters noted that the discussion covered varioustopics, including the political situation in Iraq, regional developments,terrorist threats, the Kurdistan Parliament elections, and ongoing reforms inthe Peshmerga Ministry.