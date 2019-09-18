Iraq increases the security on Iraqi-Jordanian border crossings

2019/09/18 | 18:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
PMU Ops commander Qasim Muslih asserted on Wednesday, that the third day of the Will of Victory: fifth ops achieved quality goals.
The ops resulted in arresting over 15 suspects and secure the other areas as well.
“The ops also secured the international line of border crossing with Jordan and Saudi Arabia,” added Muslih.
