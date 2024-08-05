Kurdish Leader Barzani, UK Envoy Hitchen urge stability in Middle East

2024-08-05 18:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hitchen on Monday said that the region cannot withstand further complications and unrest as they met at the Saladin summer resort to discuss the latest developments and tensions in the Middle East.

During the meeting, Barzani and Hitchen exchanged views on steps to calm the situation. Both sides concurred that the region is at a "critical juncture", requiring urgent security and stability.

They also discussed relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Iraq's federal government, focusing on Barzani's recent visit to Baghdad.

Barzani met with Iraqi political leaders, ambassadors, and representatives of various countries during his trip. Barzani highlighted the efforts to liberate Sinjar from terrorists and expressed concern over illegitimate forces obstructing the normalization process and the return of displaced residents.

The meeting, according to the readout, touched on the outcomes of recent talks between the Iraqi federal government and US-led coalition forces on their presence in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.