CF leaders discuss Iraq's Parliament Speaker and regional security

2024-08-05 19:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Coordination Framework (CF), comprising the Shiite forces in PM Al-Sudani's government, met to discuss recent national and Middle Eastern developments.

“CF leaders are meeting at Badr Organization leader Hadi Al-Amiri’s home to discuss resolving the election of the Iraqi Parliament Speaker.” an informed source told Shafaq News Agency.

The source added that “the meeting covered recent security developments in Iraq and the region, potential escalation impacts, and government efforts to reduce Iraq's conflict involvement."

