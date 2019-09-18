Home › Baghdad Post › US senator calls attack on Saudi’s Aramco an “act of war’

US senator calls attack on Saudi’s Aramco an “act of war’

2019/09/18 | 19:10



US Senator



Lindsey Graham called for decisive response upon the recent attack on Saudi oil



installations, stressing that deterrence policy against Iran must be restored."This



is literally an act of war and the goal should be to restore deterrence against



Iranian aggression which has clearly been lost," Graham said in a



statement.Other



Republicans senators including Marco Rubio and Ron Johnson said they fully



believe Iran was responsible for the Saudi strike.But Jim



Risch, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,



cautioned against launching a rapid-response military attack on the Islamic



republic."We're



not anywhere near that point. We're still in the analysis situation," he



said, adding that he has encouraged lawmakers to study the classified evidence



on the attack in Saudi Arabia.It is



noteworthy that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a telephone



conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, condemned the terrorist



attack, stressing that there should be a collective response to attacks on the



country's oil facilities.Earlier on



Tuesday, US Vice President Mike Pence said that the United States was reviewing



evidence that suggests Iran was behind the attacks on Saudi oil facilities and



stands ready to defend its interests and allies in the Middle East.“We’re



evaluating all the evidence. We’re consulting with our allies. And the



president will determine the best course of action in the days ahead,” Pence



said in a speech at the Heritage Foundation think tank in Washington.President



Donald Trump had warned that the United States was “locked and loaded” to



respond to the attacks, but has emphasized he does not want a war



