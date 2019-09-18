عربي | كوردى


US senator calls attack on Saudi’s Aramco an “act of war’

2019/09/18 | 19:10
US Senator

Lindsey Graham called for decisive response upon the recent attack on Saudi oil

installations, stressing that deterrence policy against Iran must be restored."This

is literally an act of war and the goal should be to restore deterrence against

Iranian aggression which has clearly been lost," Graham said in a

statement.Other

Republicans senators including Marco Rubio and Ron Johnson said they fully

believe Iran was responsible for the Saudi strike.But Jim

Risch, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,

cautioned against launching a rapid-response military attack on the Islamic

republic."We're

not anywhere near that point. We're still in the analysis situation," he

said, adding that he has encouraged lawmakers to study the classified evidence

on the attack in Saudi Arabia.It is

noteworthy that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a telephone

conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, condemned the terrorist

attack, stressing that there should be a collective response to attacks on the

country's oil facilities.Earlier on

Tuesday, US Vice President Mike Pence said that the United States was reviewing

evidence that suggests Iran was behind the attacks on Saudi oil facilities and

stands ready to defend its interests and allies in the Middle East.“We’re

evaluating all the evidence. We’re consulting with our allies. And the

president will determine the best course of action in the days ahead,” Pence

said in a speech at the Heritage Foundation think tank in Washington.President

Donald Trump had warned that the United States was “locked and loaded” to

respond to the attacks, but has emphasized he does not want a war

