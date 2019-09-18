US senator calls attack on Saudi’s Aramco an “act of war’

2019/09/18 | 19:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
US Senator
Lindsey Graham called for decisive response upon the recent attack on Saudi oil
installations, stressing that deterrence policy against Iran must be restored."This
is literally an act of war and the goal should be to restore deterrence against
Iranian aggression which has clearly been lost," Graham said in a
statement.Other
Republicans senators including Marco Rubio and Ron Johnson said they fully
believe Iran was responsible for the Saudi strike.But Jim
Risch, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,
cautioned against launching a rapid-response military attack on the Islamic
republic."We're
not anywhere near that point. We're still in the analysis situation," he
said, adding that he has encouraged lawmakers to study the classified evidence
on the attack in Saudi Arabia.It is
noteworthy that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a telephone
conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, condemned the terrorist
attack, stressing that there should be a collective response to attacks on the
country's oil facilities.Earlier on
Tuesday, US Vice President Mike Pence said that the United States was reviewing
evidence that suggests Iran was behind the attacks on Saudi oil facilities and
stands ready to defend its interests and allies in the Middle East.“We’re
evaluating all the evidence. We’re consulting with our allies. And the
president will determine the best course of action in the days ahead,” Pence
said in a speech at the Heritage Foundation think tank in Washington.President
Donald Trump had warned that the United States was “locked and loaded” to
respond to the attacks, but has emphasized he does not want a war
US Senator
Lindsey Graham called for decisive response upon the recent attack on Saudi oil
installations, stressing that deterrence policy against Iran must be restored."This
is literally an act of war and the goal should be to restore deterrence against
Iranian aggression which has clearly been lost," Graham said in a
statement.Other
Republicans senators including Marco Rubio and Ron Johnson said they fully
believe Iran was responsible for the Saudi strike.But Jim
Risch, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,
cautioned against launching a rapid-response military attack on the Islamic
republic."We're
not anywhere near that point. We're still in the analysis situation," he
said, adding that he has encouraged lawmakers to study the classified evidence
on the attack in Saudi Arabia.It is
noteworthy that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a telephone
conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, condemned the terrorist
attack, stressing that there should be a collective response to attacks on the
country's oil facilities.Earlier on
Tuesday, US Vice President Mike Pence said that the United States was reviewing
evidence that suggests Iran was behind the attacks on Saudi oil facilities and
stands ready to defend its interests and allies in the Middle East.“We’re
evaluating all the evidence. We’re consulting with our allies. And the
president will determine the best course of action in the days ahead,” Pence
said in a speech at the Heritage Foundation think tank in Washington.President
Donald Trump had warned that the United States was “locked and loaded” to
respond to the attacks, but has emphasized he does not want a war