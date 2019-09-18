PM Barzani discusses latest Erbil-Baghdad developments with US ambassador

2019/09/18 | 21:30
Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during a meeting with Matthew H. Tueller, the United States Ambassador to Iraq, Sept. 18, 2019. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Progress in improving relations between Baghdad and Erbil led the topics that were discussed on Wednesday in a meeting between Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and Matthew Tueller, USAmbassador to Iraq.
Amb. Tueller assumed his new duties in Baghdad on June 9, when he formally presented his credentials to the Iraqi government.
In his meeting with the Prime Minister, the US ambassadoraffirmed America’s support for the recent initiatives between the KRG and Iraq’s federal government to bolster ties between the two.
Tueller highlighted Barzani’s efforts in promoting that goal, saying, “We noticed a sense of progress in the process of dialogue,” with regardto resolving unsettled disputes between the two governments.
The Prime Minister detailed to the ambassador the continuing discussions which Erbil is having with Baghdad. The KRG has presented a number of solutions to disputes on the basis of Iraq’s 2005 constitution—drawn up and approved following the US-led overthrow of Saddam Hussein’s Baathist regime two years before.
“It is vital to use the constitution as a base for solving disagreements,” Barzani affirmed.
“I briefed [Amb. Tueller] on the negotiations with Baghdad on oil/gas, security and budget, and welcomed U.S. support for the process,” Barzani tweeted.
Met US Amb Mathew Tueller — I briefed him on negotiations with Baghdad on oil/gas, security and budget, and welcomed U.S. support to the process. We have an opportunity to build a constructive relationship with benefits of success enormous for both- mb. pic.twitter.com/uDpIJbXvOF
— Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) September 18, 2019
“We have an opportunity to build a constructive relationship with benefits of success enormous for both,” he continued.
Before arriving in Iraq, Tueller served as the US ambassador to Kuwait and, most recently, as ambassador to Yemen, where he was involved in negotiations between the Iranian-backed Houthi forces and the internationally recognized Yemeni government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition.
Editing by Laurie Mylroie
