Trump orders to impose new sanctions on Iran

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-President Trump directed Wednesday Secretary of the TreasurySteve Mnuchin to impose more sanctions on Iran.The president revealed that on his Twitter account sayinng: "I have justinstructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions onthe country of Iran.""TheIranian leadership wants to meet with him," Trump said before leaving forBaltimore near Washington last week.