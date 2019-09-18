عربي | كوردى


Trump orders to impose new sanctions on Iran

Trump orders to impose new sanctions on Iran
2019/09/18 | 22:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

President Trump directed Wednesday Secretary of the Treasury

Steve Mnuchin to impose more sanctions on Iran.



The president revealed that on his Twitter account sayinng: "I have just

instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on

the country of Iran."



 "The

Iranian leadership wants to meet with him," Trump said before leaving for

Baltimore near Washington last week.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW