Trump orders to impose new sanctions on Iran

2019/09/18 | 22:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
President Trump directed Wednesday Secretary of the Treasury
Steve Mnuchin to impose more sanctions on Iran.
The president revealed that on his Twitter account sayinng: "I have just
instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on
the country of Iran."
"The
Iranian leadership wants to meet with him," Trump said before leaving for
Baltimore near Washington last week.
