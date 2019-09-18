Home › Baghdad Post › Trump orders to impose new sanctions on Iran

Trump orders to impose new sanctions on Iran

2019/09/18 | 22:05



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-President Trump directed Wednesday Secretary of the TreasurySteve Mnuchin to impose more sanctions on Iran.The president revealed that on his Twitter account sayinng: "I have justinstructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions onthe country of Iran.""TheIranian leadership wants to meet with him," Trump said before leaving forBaltimore near Washington last week.