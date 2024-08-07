2024-08-07 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Genel Energy has announced that domestic sales demand from the Tawke field has "shown resilient consistency in the past 6 months." The company also announced a bond buyback. In its unaudited results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024, Paul Weir, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "We have continued to progress […]

