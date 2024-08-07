2024-08-07 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, will publish its Q2 2024 operating and interim financial results on 15 August at 07:00 (CET). A videoconference call with executive management will follow at 14:00 (CET). On Tuesday the Company provided an update on production, sales volumes and other key information for the […]

The post DNO issues Q2 2024 Trading Update first appeared on Iraq Business News.