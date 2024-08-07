US warns against escalation after Iran vows retaliation for Haniyeh's killing

2024-08-07 11:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of StateAntony Blinken warned Israel against escalating the conflict while awaitingIran's response to the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas's politicalbureau, in Iran.

Iran has vowed retaliation afterboth the Iranian government and Hamas accused Israel of targeting Haniyeh, withIsrael neither confirming nor denying involvement. Meanwhile, Israeli PrimeMinister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned of a 'heavy price' for those attackingIsrael.

"No one should escalate thisconflict. We've been engaged in intense diplomacy with allies andpartners, communicating that message directly to Iran,” Blinken said during ajoint news conference with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, AustralianForeign Minister Penny Wong, and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and DefenseMinister Richard Marles in Annapolis, Maryland.

“We (also) communicated that messagedirectly to Israel.”

Furthermore, Blinken reaffirmed theUS's " ironclad"commitment to Israel's security, emphasizing that it will persist in defendingIsrael and its forces from any attacks.

"But everyone in the regionshould understand that further attacks only perpetuateconflict," he said, adding this could lead to "dangerous outcomesthat no one can predict and no one can fully control."

Regarding the ceasefire negotiationswith Israel and Hamas, Blinken affirmed they are in their "finalstage" and could be jeopardized by further regional escalation.

“Concluding that agreement andavoiding any action that could somehow disrupt it is the only path ending theconflict in Gaza and bringing calm to the region,” he added.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State spokewith Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs andExpatriates Ayman Safadi to discuss “efforts to de-escalate regional tensions,”stressing “the importance of all parties taking steps to reduce tensions andavoid further escalation.”