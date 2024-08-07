Iraq News Now

Gold prices drop in Baghdad, rise in Erbil
2024-08-07 12:20:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, gold prices decreased in Baghdad and edged higher in Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 507,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 503,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 477,000 IQD, with a buying price of 473,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 510,000 and 520,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 480,000 and 490,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 588,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 515,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 440,000 IQD.

