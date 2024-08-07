US Dollar climbs in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

2024-08-07 12:20:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates ?f the US Dollar againstthe Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbilmarkets.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates climbedwith the opening ?f the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges inBaghdad, settling at 149,950 dinars for every 100 dollars, 150 dinars more thanTuesday's rate.

Our correspondent noted that the selling prices at currency exchangestores in Baghdad recorded 151,000dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 149,000 dinars.

Erbil's selling price settled at 149,800 dinars for every 100 dollars,and the buying price was 149,700.