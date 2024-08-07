Iraqi Prime Minister to inaugurate new gas plant in Kirkuk

2024-08-07 15:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is scheduledto visit Kirkuk on Thursday to inaugurate the new Al-Dibis gas plant, whichoperates with a capacity of 160 megawatts.

A source in Kirkuk told Shafaq News that the visit will include the openingof the plant and its connection to the national grid.

The source noted that the plant was completed under the directsupervision of PM al-Sudani, who "places significant importance onelectricity projects."

In related developments, Walid Khalid Hassan, Director of Northern PowerProduction, announced the commissioning of the second gas unit at the Al-Dibisgas plant. He confirmed that efforts are underway to activate all units, aimingto increase the total capacity to 360 megawatts.

Hassan indicated that coordination with North Gas Company is ongoing toensure a continuous gas supply for the plant's operation, following directivesfrom the Prime Minister for enhanced cooperation between the Ministries ofElectricity and Oil.

Previously, the General Company for Northern Power Production announcedthat the second unit of the plant had been commissioned and connected to thenational grid. Work is also continuing on the first unit, with plans toincrease the plant's total capacity to 320 megawatts.

Notably, Al-Dibis gas plant is part of a contract signed by the previousIraqi government with the United Nations under the Oil-for-Food Program and wascompleted with the assistance of Iran's Cyber Company.