2024-08-07 22:20:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced onWednesday the death of one of its soldiers in the "Claw-Lock"operation in the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement reported by Anadolu Agency, the ministry saidthat soldier Habib Murad Alp was killed today during a clash with members ofthe Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) while conducting search and sweep operationsin the area.

Turkiye is conducting operations against the PKK in Iraq,Syria, and Iran.

The PKK has established a stronghold in the Qandil Mountainsin northern Iraq and is active in various cities, regions, and valleys,launching attacks into Turkiye from these locations.