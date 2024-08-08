KRG initiates phase 3 of IDPs return

2024-08-08 00:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Interior of the KurdistanRegional Government (KRG) announced on Wednesday the commencement of the thirdphase of returning the internaly displaced persons (IDPs) to the village ofHassan Sham in Khazer.

According to a statement, KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzanihas directed the voluntary return of displaced families. "In this phase,266 families will return, 107 of whom are currently living in displacementcamps within the Kurdistan Region, and 159 outside the camps, to their homes inHassan Sham village," the statement said.

These families originally fled to the Kurdistan Regionfollowing attacks by ISIS. They have been residing in displacement camps andamong the host community in the Kurdistan Region for several years. Thevillages they left behind have seen the collapse of infrastructure, economy,and essential services due to ISIS occupation, making their return dependent onfederal government support and their voluntary decision.

The ministry highlighted that the KRG had previouslyfacilitated the voluntary return of 271 other displaced families to their homesin the same area.

"We urge federal institutions to take practical stepsto provide basic services to liberated areas so that displaced persons canreturn and live in dignity without being forced to flee again due to a lack ofservices," the statement continued. "Ensuring security and publicservices will pave the way for more voluntary returns."

The Ministry of Interior reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region'scommitment to supporting the policy of voluntary and dignified return for alldisplaced persons to their areas of origin.