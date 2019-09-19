Home › Iraq News › New Pipeline to Transport Iraqi Oil to Turkey

New Pipeline to Transport Iraqi Oil to Turkey

2019/09/19 | 09:10



New pipeline in works to transport Iraqi oil to Turkey



Ankara and Baghdad are working toward building a new oil pipeline with the capacity to transport one million barrels per day from Iraq’s Kirkuk fields to the Turkish border.



“The Iraqi government is now examining tenders for the new oil pipeline between Iraqi and Turkey, after having finished with the engineering and technical studies,” Iraqi Ministry of Oil spokesperson Assem Jihad told Al-Monitor recently.



He added that construction will probably get underway in 2020.



Click here to read the full story.























