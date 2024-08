Rashid hands Adnan Al-Shammari the presidential decree designating him as Governor of Diyala

Rashid hands Adnan Al-Shammari the presidential decree designating him as Governor of Diyala

2024-08-08 12:20:01 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

Rashid hands Adnan Al-Shammari the presidential decree designating him as Governor of Diyala