President Barzani congratulates Social Democratic Party of Kurdistan on 47th anniversary

2024-08-08 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended hiscongratulations to Social Democratic Party of Kurdistan on the occasion oftheir 47th anniversary.

In hismessage, President Barzani conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to MohammedHaji Mahmood, the president of the party, as well as the members of thepolitical bureau, the leadership council, and all supporters of the SocialDemocratic Party of Kurdistan.

"Onthis memorable anniversary, I pay my respects to the struggle and sacrificesmade by the Social Democratic Party of Kurdistan for the sake of freedom,"Barzani stated. "Their participation and role in the political life of theKurdish region have been significant, and I wish them continued success intheir endeavors."