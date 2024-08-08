Iraq gold reserves surpass 148 tons

2024-08-08 14:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ Iraq has increased its gold reserves to more than 148 tons, according toa report released by the World Gold Council on Thursday.

The latestdata showed that Iraq has climbed one spot to rank 29th globally out of 100countries, up from 30th place. Regionally, Iraq holds the third position amongArab nations, following Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

The reporthighlighted that Iraq boosted its gold holdings to 148.3 tons, up from 145.7tons. Gold now represents 10.02% of Iraq's total reserves.

The WorldGold Council also noted that the United States remains the largest holder ofgold globally, with reserves totaling 8,133.5 tons. Germany followed with3,351.5 tons, and Italy ranked third with 2,814 tons. Suriname ranked last onthe list with reserves of 1.2 tons.