KRI Yazidi rescue official criticizes Al-Hol camp authorities for lack of cooperation

2024-08-08 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, KhairyBozani, the official responsible for rescuing Yazidis in the Kurdistan Region (KRI),criticized Al-Hol camp authorities for their “lack of cooperation” in freeingdetained Yazidis.

Bozani told Shafaq News Agency,"While most Yazidis previously detained in Al-Hol camp have been rescued,many remain inside," affirming, "These individuals face threats andsurveillance from ISIS families, preventing them from revealing their trueidentities."

"The camp authorities lackcooperation in rescue operations, but efforts to save the detainees willcontinue," he added.

"The fate of 2,601 Yazidis,including 1,235 women and 1,366 men, is still unknown."

The Yazidis, an ethnoreligious groupnative to the KRI, Syria, and Turkiye, faced severe hardships when ISISattacked their community in Sinjar, Iraq, in August 2014, causing masskillings, enslavement, and abductions. Many Yazidis were taken to Al-Hol camp, southof Al-Hasakah in northeastern Syria, which is predominantly occupied by ISISfamilies and controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces, presenting challengingconditions with limited resources and ongoing security issues.