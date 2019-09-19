Home › Baghdad Post › France says Houthis' claim of responsibility for attacks against Saudi oil facilities 'not very credible'

France says Houthis' claim of responsibility for attacks against Saudi oil facilities 'not very credible'

2019/09/19 | 13:00



Speaking to C News television on Thursday, the minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian said “Yemen’s rebels have announced they have triggered this attack. That is not very credible, relatively speaking.”



He went on saying “there is an international investigation, let’s wait for its results. I don’t have a specific opinion before these results,” he said.



The investigation into the Saudi oil attacks will be fast, the minister added.



Both the U.S and Saudi Arabia have accused Iran for the raids, which hit, earlier this week, the world’s biggest crude oil processing facility and initially knocked out half of Saudi output. However, Iran, which supports the Houthis, has denied any involvement in the attacks and threatened attacks on the United Arab Emirates, which has been an ally of Saudi Arabia in Yemen’s war.



