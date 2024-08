JOC announced the arrest of 5 of those involved in the attack on Ain al-Asad Air Base

JOC announced the arrest of 5 of those involved in the attack on Ain al-Asad Air Base

2024-08-08 18:00:03 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

JOC announced the arrest of 5 of those involved in the attack on Ain al-Asad Air Base