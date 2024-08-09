Kurdistan health authority warns of counterfeit drug in market

2024-08-09 01:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government's Directorate for the Control of Drug Import and Production (KMCA) issued a warning on Thursday regarding counterfeit medication found in the Region’s pharmacies.

According to a statement from KMCA, inspections and field visits have uncovered counterfeit tablets labeled as "Duphaston" with batch numbers 364935, 361984, and 368563. The counterfeit drugs were detected in various locations across the Region.

The KMCA urged all drug manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies to ensure they only handle medications with proper labeling and to avoid selling drugs lacking verification stickers. The statement warned of severe penalties for non-compliance.

The Directorate also called on citizens to assist in monitoring drug safety and to report any suspicious or improperly labeled drugs to the hotlines at (07502356000).

While the statement did not specify the drug’s use, medical sources indicate that Duphaston is a hormonal treatment used to address irregular menstrual cycles and progesterone deficiency, and is also used to prevent miscarriage in patients with a history of recurrent pregnancy loss.