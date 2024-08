2024-08-09 05:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq has re-started the purchasing of rice from the United States, according to a press release issued by the USA Rice Federation. It adds that ADM Rice sold a vessel of American rice, which will be loaded and sail to Iraq early this autumn. The resumption follows what USA Rice describes as, […]

