Iraqi Army Receives 7 US Helicopters

2024-08-09 05:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Army Aviation Command celebrated the delivery of seven Bell 505 helicopters from the United States, in a ceremony attended by representatives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Air Force Commander, senior Defense Ministry officers, the U.S. military attaché, and a Bell company representative. This delivery is part of […]

