Asian Handball Championship moved from Iran to Jordan due to regional tensions

2024-08-09 13:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ The Iraqi Handball Federation President, Ahmed Riyad, announced on Fridaythat the Asian Handball Federation has decided to relocate the 10th AsianJunior Championship, a qualifier for the 2025 World Cup, from Iran to Jordandue to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Riyadhtold Shafaq News Agency, "The championship will now take place fromSeptember 3-14, 2024, in Jordan instead of Iran. The decision was made becauseof the region's instability, which could negatively impact the event,particularly the travel and attendance of participating teams within thespecified timeframes."

Headded that the Iraqi national team is currently in a training camp in Turkiye,following a previous camp in Bahrain, as they prepare for the upcomingchampionship.

Riyadalso noted that "the draw placed our team in Group B, alongside Iran (theoriginal host) and India."

Thetournament will feature 13 teams divided into four groups, with three teams ineach group, except for Group D, which consists of four teams.