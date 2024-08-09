Iraq welcomes joint statement by US, Egypt, and Qatar on Gaza ceasefire

2024-08-09 14:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday welcomed the joint statement issued by the leaders of the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, which calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the provision of immediate relief to Gaza.

In a statement, the ministry viewed the joint statement as "a serious commitment by the three leaders to resolving the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza," considering it a significant step toward achieving stability in the region.

The ministry expressed its support for this international effort, urging all involved parties to respond positively to the initiative.

"The Iraqi Foreign Ministry calls for the urgent resumption of talks, expressing Iraq's readiness to support any effort aimed at enhancing security and peace in the region."

The ministry hoped that these efforts would yield tangible results, contributing to alleviating the "suffering of the Palestinian people and bringing an end to the current crisis as quickly as possible."

In a joint statement, U.S. President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, called for immediate action to "bring relief to the people of Gaza and secure the release of hostages.

The joint statement called both sides to resume urgent discussions on Thursday, August 15, in either Doha or Cairo, aiming to close all remaining gaps and commence the implementation of the deal without further delay.