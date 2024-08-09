Kirkuk faces rising suicide cases among children amid social media influence
Shafaq News/
Kirkuk is confronting a troubling surge in suicide cases among children, with
many incidents linked to "suicide videos" viewed on mobile devices.
The increase has sparked widespread fear and concern among residents.
Witness to
the Tragedy
Mahmoud
Al-Bayati, who recently lost his 8-year-old son to suicide, emphasized the
critical need for parental vigilance and the dangers of unmonitored social
media access. Meanwhile, local authorities and experts are calling for urgent
measures to address this alarming trend.
Al-Bayati
added, "My young son was only eight years old, and I don't even know how
to describe what I saw. I entered his room and found him with a rope around his
neck; he had committed suicide and passed away."
He
continued, "The reason behind this is that my son had been watching videos
on social media and was jokingly playing with his siblings, saying, 'Let's
commit suicide.'
"The
idea of suicide became ingrained in his mind, moving from the mobile phone to
the child's small brain. In his room, I found his device with a video about suicide."
Al-Bayati
noted that "the family is currently living in profound sadness due to the
suicide of my young son. His voice and image are everywhere in the house."
He called for parents to be "vigilant with their children, monitor their
phones, and keep them away from social media sites that promote suicide."
Statistics
Damiaa
Al-Jubouri, Director of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in
Kirkuk, told Shafaq News, "Suicide is a serious phenomenon that needs to
be addressed from both social and religious perspectives. In the first half of
this year, Kirkuk recorded three male and ten female suicides under the age of
18, including young children. This indicates a troubling trend among both
children and adults."
She added, "For
individuals over 18, there have been eight male and 39 female suicides,
bringing the total number of suicides in Kirkuk during the first half of the
year to 60."
Al-Jubouri
noted that "the Human Rights Commission in Kirkuk is working with Sunni
and Shia endowments and relevant agencies to raise awareness about the dangers
of this foreign phenomenon and to reduce its prevalence through religious and
community education."
Causes
Abdullah
Abdel Karim, a specialist and psychological researcher, told Shafaq News, "There
are social and economic factors driving the increase in suicide rates, as well
as a lack of awareness and faith in God. The growing exposure to social media
has also contributed to the rise in suicide rates among children, women, and
men in Iraq."
He added,
"Relevant authorities must take responsibility and implement necessary
measures."
Abdel Karim
noted that "the economic crisis in Iraq is a major factor in social
violence, including suicide. The accumulation of crises has led to an increase
in mental health issues, which in turn contribute to suicides."
" social
problems, unemployment, and poor financial conditions have led to higher
suicide rates among Iraqis. Not a day goes by without media reports of someone
committing suicide in the governorates with Kirkuk leads. Experts warn of
increasing suicide rates and call for identifying causes and finding preventive
measures."
Iraqi Health
Ministry Reports on Suicide Rates
The Iraqi
Ministry of Health and Environment has released a report on the state of
Suicide in Iraq, detailing the causes and confirming that the suicide rate in
Iraq remains lower than the global average.
The Ministry
stated that" suicide is a global phenomenon causing 800,000 deaths
annually, at a rate of one person every 40 seconds. It is the fourth leading
cause of death worldwide among individuals aged 10-29, according to the World
Health Organization."
The report
highlighted that" estimated suicide rates in the Middle East region are
generally lower compared to other regions as reported by the World Health
Organization. This may be due to the prevalence of religious beliefs and social
and cultural traditions that influence suicidal behaviors."
The Iraqi
Health Ministry confirmed that "in 2017, there were 178 recorded suicides;
in 2018, 306 cases; in 2019, 316 cases; in 2020, 233 cases; in 2021, 364 cases;
and in 2022, 511 cases."