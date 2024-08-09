Kirkuk faces rising suicide cases among children amid social media influence

2024-08-09 18:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/

Kirkuk is confronting a troubling surge in suicide cases among children, with

many incidents linked to "suicide videos" viewed on mobile devices.

The increase has sparked widespread fear and concern among residents.

Witness to

the Tragedy

Mahmoud

Al-Bayati, who recently lost his 8-year-old son to suicide, emphasized the

critical need for parental vigilance and the dangers of unmonitored social

media access. Meanwhile, local authorities and experts are calling for urgent

measures to address this alarming trend.

Al-Bayati

added, "My young son was only eight years old, and I don't even know how

to describe what I saw. I entered his room and found him with a rope around his

neck; he had committed suicide and passed away."

He

continued, "The reason behind this is that my son had been watching videos

on social media and was jokingly playing with his siblings, saying, 'Let's

commit suicide.'

"The

idea of suicide became ingrained in his mind, moving from the mobile phone to

the child's small brain. In his room, I found his device with a video about suicide."

Al-Bayati

noted that "the family is currently living in profound sadness due to the

suicide of my young son. His voice and image are everywhere in the house."

He called for parents to be "vigilant with their children, monitor their

phones, and keep them away from social media sites that promote suicide."

Statistics

Damiaa

Al-Jubouri, Director of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in

Kirkuk, told Shafaq News, "Suicide is a serious phenomenon that needs to

be addressed from both social and religious perspectives. In the first half of

this year, Kirkuk recorded three male and ten female suicides under the age of

18, including young children. This indicates a troubling trend among both

children and adults."

She added, "For

individuals over 18, there have been eight male and 39 female suicides,

bringing the total number of suicides in Kirkuk during the first half of the

year to 60."

Al-Jubouri

noted that "the Human Rights Commission in Kirkuk is working with Sunni

and Shia endowments and relevant agencies to raise awareness about the dangers

of this foreign phenomenon and to reduce its prevalence through religious and

community education."

Causes

Abdullah

Abdel Karim, a specialist and psychological researcher, told Shafaq News, "There

are social and economic factors driving the increase in suicide rates, as well

as a lack of awareness and faith in God. The growing exposure to social media

has also contributed to the rise in suicide rates among children, women, and

men in Iraq."

He added,

"Relevant authorities must take responsibility and implement necessary

measures."

Abdel Karim

noted that "the economic crisis in Iraq is a major factor in social

violence, including suicide. The accumulation of crises has led to an increase

in mental health issues, which in turn contribute to suicides."

" social

problems, unemployment, and poor financial conditions have led to higher

suicide rates among Iraqis. Not a day goes by without media reports of someone

committing suicide in the governorates with Kirkuk leads. Experts warn of

increasing suicide rates and call for identifying causes and finding preventive

measures."

Iraqi Health

Ministry Reports on Suicide Rates

The Iraqi

Ministry of Health and Environment has released a report on the state of

Suicide in Iraq, detailing the causes and confirming that the suicide rate in

Iraq remains lower than the global average.

The Ministry

stated that" suicide is a global phenomenon causing 800,000 deaths

annually, at a rate of one person every 40 seconds. It is the fourth leading

cause of death worldwide among individuals aged 10-29, according to the World

Health Organization."

The report

highlighted that" estimated suicide rates in the Middle East region are

generally lower compared to other regions as reported by the World Health

Organization. This may be due to the prevalence of religious beliefs and social

and cultural traditions that influence suicidal behaviors."

The Iraqi

Health Ministry confirmed that "in 2017, there were 178 recorded suicides;

in 2018, 306 cases; in 2019, 316 cases; in 2020, 233 cases; in 2021, 364 cases;

and in 2022, 511 cases."