Kurdistan Interior Ministry denies rumors of mass displacement from refugee camp

2024-08-09 20:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Interior Ministry denied rumors on Friday about mass displacement from a refugee camp in Zakho.

In a statement, the ministry dismissed media reports suggesting that refugees were leaving their camps due to security concerns as entirely false, describing them as “contrary to basic journalistic standards.”

The ministry emphasized that “the Kurdistan Region remains a bastion of coexistence and tolerance,” assuring that all camp residents are safe and will continue to be so until they can voluntarily return to their original areas.

The statement further clarified that the camps are designated for civilians and displaced persons, and are fully protected. The authorities reiterated that they will not tolerate any actions that undermine the prevailing atmosphere of coexistence and tolerance in the Region.

It is note worthy that The Kurdistan Region currently hosts a large number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), estimated to be around 1 million.