2024-08-10 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Oil Exploration Company has started a 3D seismic survey of the Qayara oil field in Nineveh province, under a contract with Angola's Sonangol. General Manager Osama Raouf Hussein said the seventh seismic team is conducting the survey over an area of 135 square kilometers, with the work expected to take 150 […]

The post Iraq Begins Seismic Survey of Qayara Oil Field first appeared on Iraq Business News.