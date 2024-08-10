Debes Gas Power Plant Re-opens

2024-08-10 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani inaugurated the Debes [Dibs] Gas Power Plant in Kirkuk via video link, marking the completion of a 320 MW facility that had been stalled since 2004. Restarted in late 2022, the project overcame significant legal, administrative, and logistical challenges, according to a statement from the Prime […]

