2024-08-10 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has said it has implemented a strategic plan to revive suspended water projects. Total number of dams in the Kurdistan Region: 34 Completed dams: 23 Dams under construction: 11 Six dams completed since 2019: Chamrga Khans Dewana Turajar Akwban Shawger Expected completion by end of 2024: Gomaspan […]

The post KRG to Complete 2 more Dams by end of 2024 first appeared on Iraq Business News.