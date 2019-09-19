Home › INA › Somo denies the reason for Saudi Arabia's request to Iraq to provide crude oil

Somo denies the reason for Saudi Arabia's request to Iraq to provide crude oil

2019/09/19 | 18:50



Baghdad - INA







The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) denied some of the international media about Saudi Arabia's request for Iraq to supply crude oil.







The director of relations and Media Company Haider al-Kaabi told the Iraqi News Agency : The oil marketing company Somo categorically denies the Saudi Arabia's request from Iraq to provide crude oil.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad - INAThe Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) denied some of the international media about Saudi Arabia's request for Iraq to supply crude oil.The director of relations and Media Company Haider al-Kaabi told the Iraqi News Agency : The oil marketing company Somo categorically denies the Saudi Arabia's request from Iraq to provide crude oil.