Somo denies the reason for Saudi Arabia's request to Iraq to provide crude oil

2019/09/19 | 18:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad - INAThe Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) denied some of the international media about Saudi Arabia's request for Iraq to supply crude oil.The director of relations and Media Company Haider al-Kaabi told the Iraqi News Agency : The oil marketing company Somo categorically denies the Saudi Arabia's request from Iraq to provide crude oil.