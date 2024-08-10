Duhok election office prepares for Kurdish parliament elections

2024-08-10 17:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Duhok office of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirmed on Saturday that it is intensifying preparations for the Kurdistan Parliament elections scheduled for October 20, 2024.

Khalid Abbas, Director of the Duhok office, told Shafaq News Agency that "the number of registered voters in Duhok stands at 738,000," adding that "94% of the governorate’s residents have received their voter cards, with distribution continuing until October 17, 2024."

Abbas also noted that "a total of 226 candidates have registered to run in the Kurdistan Parliament elections, representing 10 political parties and two alliances, in addition to seven candidates under the quota system."

Regarding the election campaign period, Abbas explained that "candidates' names will be sent to the Integrity Commission of the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Ministry of Interior for approval, after which candidates can commence their election campaigns."

On June 27, 2024, the Independent High Electoral Commission announced an extension for the registration period of alliances, parties, and individual candidates interested in participating in the 2024 Kurdistan Parliament elections.

President Nechirvan Barzani has set October 20, 2024, as the date for the Kurdistan Parliament elections, a decision that has received significant local, regional, and international support.