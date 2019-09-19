Libya`s army intercepts Italian boat in territorial waters

2019/09/19 | 19:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
“A Libyan naval group intercepted an Italian boat that entered Libyan territorial waters,” a Libyan military source at the Tobruk naval base in eastern Libya said.The source added that the Libyan navy group belonging to the Libyan army on the warship “Salouk” forced the Italian boat out of Libyan territorial waters to international waters.Several pro-Libyan army pages on the social networking sites posted short video clips showing the Libyan soldiers force the Italian boat getting out of the Libyan water.It is noteworthy that the Libyan Navy in the areas of the army control intercepted Italian naval pieces and forced them to leave the territorial waters of Libya more than once. The Libyan navy has previously detained a few Italian fishing vessels operating in international waters of Libya without permission from the relevant authorities in Libya.
