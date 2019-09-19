عربي | كوردى


Massive expropriation of unauthorized weapons in Basra

2019/09/19 | 19:25
2019/09/19 | 19:25

Basra-INA



The Basra Police Directorate launched a massive campaign to seize unlicensed weapons in the province.The campaign resulted in the seizure of 43 Kalashnikov rifles, 4 different rifles and 19 pistols, in addition to different materiel, a statement from the directorate received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).









