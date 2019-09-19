Home › INA › Iraq participates in the meetings of the Arab Parliamentary Union

Iraq participates in the meetings of the Arab Parliamentary Union

2019/09/19 | 19:25



Amman - INA







A parliamentary delegation took part in the meetings of the executive committee of the Arab Parliamentary Union, which is currently being held in Amman.Our representative was represented by the Iraqi side in the meetings of the Executive Committee among the 17 participating Arab countrieshe said in Amman. Domestic violence and terrorism in all its names and in the field of oppression of women and these recommendations and legislation.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Amman - INAA parliamentary delegation took part in the meetings of the executive committee of the Arab Parliamentary Union, which is currently being held in Amman.Our representative was represented by the Iraqi side in the meetings of the Executive Committee among the 17 participating Arab countrieshe said in Amman. Domestic violence and terrorism in all its names and in the field of oppression of women and these recommendations and legislation.