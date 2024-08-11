2024-08-11 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Sudani pushes to realize old Iraqi dream of Baghdad Metro A dream of Iraqi city planners since the 1980s, long-stalled plans for a metro system in Baghdad have received a shot in the […]

