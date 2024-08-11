2024-08-11 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Umud Shokri for The Middle East Institute. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Powering up: Turkey-Iraq transmission line is part of a broader strategic shift On July 21, 2024, Baghdad inaugurated a new power line connecting Turkey and Iraq to […]

The post Turkey-Iraq Power Line "part of a broader Strategic Shift" first appeared on Iraq Business News.